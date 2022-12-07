Nearly 2,4000 units of housing and developments could be coming to Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- More housing and developments could be on the way in the city of Soledad. Nearly 2400 hundred single and multi-family housing units could soon be coming to Soledad, which is a sign of growth for the area.

Tanya Campos lives in Greenfield but works in Soledad. Her family also lives in the city, and to her, more housing is needed and wanted.

“I think it's super beneficial for our families,” said Campos. “Because a lot of our families live within each other. In a household, sometimes there's eight or up to 10 people.”

On Monday Night, LAFCO board members approved annexing 654 acres of land in Soledad, which would become one of Monterey County's biggest housing projects.

Monterey County District 1 Supervisor Luis Alejo said 20% of the nearly 2400 units of housing would be affordable. Alejo adds it could even be up to 32%.

“This is about the future of Soledad,” said Alejo. “This is about addressing the homeless and housing crisis in California.”

The expanded site would be north of the city's existing limits.

“We refused to downsize this project,” said Alejo. “The staff recommendation was to cut it down by 15. I and other commissioners fired back saying, in this housing crisis, this is not a time to build less. It's time to build bold.”

On top of additional housing, there will be two elementary schools, police and fire stations, about 200 acres of park and open space, and 120,000 square feet of commercial development.

The LAFCO report stated 75% of the land is designated important farmland.

Soledad's Mayor, Anna Velazquez, said she favors affordable housing, but she has concerns with the Miramonte Expansion Proposal.

“As leaders, we need to make sure that as our communities are growing, that we're growing and meeting the needs of our community,” said Velazquez, “and we're not excluding, and we're causing gentrification from the long-term residents of our community.”

Another worry is how accessible this project will be for people who live in Soledad and their income levels.

“The job housing to growth balance,” said Velazquez. “Are we producing enough jobs that the community that we're housing can live here?”

LAFCO commissioners voted 6-1 to hold a special meeting later this month to discuss further steps on the project.

In a Facebook post, Supervisor Chris Lopez stated they anticipate passing the final language of the project by the end of the year.

In 2018, Soledad City Council voted 4-1 to approve this project.