Gov. Newsom to give $480 million to address youth mental health, over $9 million to Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the allocation of $480.5 million to fund 54 projects across the state to improve behavioral health infrastructure in children and youths.

The funding is part of the governor's Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health. These projects are set to increase overall care and help fund school health centers, mental health clinics, outpatient treatment for substance use disorders, etc.

“We’re overhauling our mental health system to connect young Californians with the care and support they need,” said Governor Newsom. “Too many Californians are struggling with mental illness and substance abuse. This funding will support critical mental health and substance use disorder treatment facilities that have committed to serving the diverse range of children and youth covered by Medi-Cal.”

Watsonville is set to receive $9.3 million to fund an Adult Residential Treatment Facility. The facility will assist Californians suffering from SUD, with seven beds and Outpatient Treatment for SUD with 106 slots, according to Gov. Newsom.

To read more about the other 53 projects, click here.