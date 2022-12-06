Recent rains create pothole concerns in Capitola

CAPITOLA, CALIF. (KION-TV)- On Tuesday, work trucks could be seen on the side of the road.

Workers getting ready to fill potholes on Clares Street between 40 and 41st.

This is a welcome sight for drivers like Tamika Rasheed.

“It just makes it look more nicer when it’s fixed and presentable,” Rasheed said. “Santa Cruz is a nice city, so all the streets should be fixed with the potholes cause it can be dangerous to at the same time.”

Although the street looked somewhat normal, this wasn’t always the case. This street used to be filled with potholes.

Locals like Jaime Aros Jr. and Mikey Johnson see them as a problem.

“You can’t really see the water,” Aros said. “How much, what's in there? The dips, it’s just, yeah. Kind of worried.”

“Definitely could see how it plays a part when people are trying to beat this traffic,” Johnson said. “This intersection right here is just insane because people are trying to get to the freeway. It’s just, it’s tough.”

KION reached out to the Public Works Director for Capitola, Jessica Kahn. She said that the area on Clares Street is an active construction area. She also says the base repairs are done, and the final paving is scheduled for completion in the next two days.

How do the locals feel about it?

“I’m glad that they’re fixing it,” Rasheed said. “It took them a little while, but better later than never.”

Johnson agreed with Rasheed saying, “It’s nice that the roads will be smoother, and that’s just one less thing to worry about for people.”

The work will take place overnight this evening through Wednesday afternoon.

Public Works also tells KION that the estimated cost for this completed project is around $1.2 million, funded partly by Measure D and Grants.