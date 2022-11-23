Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a man was arrested after they allegedly shot at a moving car in broad daylight on Tuesday.

Rene Alamillo, 27, is suspected of shooting at the car on Marchant Street just before 4 p.m. Police said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived.

Footage taken identified Alamillo as the suspect, and within 30 minutes of arrival, they found him walking near Union Street and Riverside Drive. He was found with a loaded gun and believed to be sued in the shooting.

Police said a stray bullet hit an unoccupied parked car; fortunately, nobody was hurt. He was arrested and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail on numerous gun-related charges, including discharging a firearm in a school zone.