Annual Monterey turkey and ham drive needs public’s help to meet 3,000 donation goal

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The owners of Old Fisherman’s Grotto and The Fish Hopper have teamed up with The Salvation Army of the Monterey Peninsula to provide needy families with Thanksgiving dinners.

They are raising money to buy turkeys and hams for families in need. The goal in 2022 is to donate 3,000 turkeys and hams.

You can donate by calling (831) 372-2406 or emailing Adminfh@fishhopper.com and saying how many turkeys and hams you are donating.

"In return for a donation, each donor’s name will be placed in a “Thank You” ad if desired. Checks can also be mailed to The Fish Hopper, 700 Cannery Row, Monterey, CA 93940, Attn: Thanksgiving Turkey Drive," said a press release.

The Salvation Army of the Monterey Peninsula will distribute the donated food items to families in Monterey County.

Ricardo Tovar

