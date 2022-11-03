Monterey County Coalition of Homeless Services Providers affected by Governor Newsom’s pause on funds

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom may be holding a third wave of funds to counties across the state.

Monterey County sent a plan to the state in August and hasn’t received a response. The county partnered with the Coalition of Homeless Services Providers.

Monterey County agreed to this action plan from the coalition looks to target three specific things.

These three things look to make things for the homeless easier while also getting those invested in the programs more involved. Some of these goals will be difficult to do now that funds are on hold, according to Executive Director of the Coalition of Homeless Services Providers Genevieve Lucas-Conwell.

“There might be some projects that are gonna be on hold,” Lucas-Conwell said. “So, how do we support those projects to make sure they’re supported within this pause? That’s something we’re looking into right now. Hopefully, there’s gonna be some other funding sources we can tap into.”

The coalition understands why the governor paused the funds. But it comes at a price.

“It is a catch-22 in the sense of, we understand the urgency that he’s expressing,” Lucas-Conwell said. “We also understand the urgency of the matter right now. Our folks need services immediately, and unfortunately, within the nonprofit world, we need as much funding as possible.”

Governor Newsom will meet with counties in mid-November to get an update on the plans received by the state.