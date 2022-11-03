Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:41 PM

Hollister Police investigating shooting that forced school lockdowns

Hollister Police

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they need help locating a suspect who fired at a home during an argument on the 1500 block of Valley View Road.

This incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. and forced nearby schools and nearby businesses to go into lockdowns out of caution. Police say nobody was hurt during the shooting.

Around 11:30 a.m., police served a search warrant on the suspect's home, but the suspect had fled before the police arrived.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content