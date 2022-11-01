Skip to Content
today at 1:20 PM
Monterey County Government Center evacuated after bomb threat, building safe: deputies

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE NOV. 1, 2022, at 1:15 p.m.- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the building has been cleared to come back in. No suspicious devices were found on the property.

Deputies said they were investigating bomb threats made over a 911 call.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is on-site at the Monterey County Government Center after a bomb threat was reported, according to Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo.

The building was evacuated, and deputies are working to assess the threat.

They will be using bomb-sniffing dogs to check the building. The search of the building is expected to take several hours, said the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story.

