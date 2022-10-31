Chubb runs for 2 TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nick Chubb rushed for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and Cleveland’s defense frustrated Joe Burrow as the Browns thrashed Cincinnati 32-13, keeping the Bengals star quarterback winless against them. Garrett, who came to FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Halloween costume, led a scary defense that sacked Burrow five times and held the Bengals to 229 total yards — 100 in the first half. Burrow has already been to the Super Bowl in just three NFL seasons. However, the Ohio native has yet to beat Cleveland, dropping to 0-4 in four career starts against Cincinnati’s AFC North rival. The Browns ended a four-game losing streak, and in the process saved their season from slipping away. Jacoby Brissett had a TD run and pass for Cleveland.

