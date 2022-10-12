Forward progress stopped for fire Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings in place
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Clara Fire officials said a fire that forced evacuation warnings in the area of Highway 17 and Summit Road has been stopped.
The fire was reported at about 12 p.m. Wednesday. The evacuation warnings can be viewed here.
There is currently a hose line around the vegetation fire, according to firefighters.
Both southbound lanes are blocked on Highway 17 just north of Redwood Estates due to a big rig catching on fire and spreading fire, said Caltrans.
For the fire in the area of Hy17 and Summit, resources are being held in staging. Forward progress stopped. #VasonaCrew 1 responding to assist. #SCCFD and @CALFIRECZU remain on the scene; southbound traffic impacted. SCC-E051 remains under warning https://t.co/JfbwlGW2nM pic.twitter.com/0HRoT5gZ9b— Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) October 12, 2022