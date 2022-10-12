Skip to Content
Forward progress stopped for fire Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings in place

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Clara Fire officials said a fire that forced evacuation warnings in the area of Highway 17 and Summit Road has been stopped.

The fire was reported at about 12 p.m. Wednesday. The evacuation warnings can be viewed here.

There is currently a hose line around the vegetation fire, according to firefighters.

Both southbound lanes are blocked on Highway 17 just north of Redwood Estates due to a big rig catching on fire and spreading fire, said Caltrans.

