Public official accused of Vegas killing facing job ouster

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge ruled Wednesday that a local public official accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist last month can be removed from his job as a Clark County public administrator.

Robert Telles has been jailed without bail on a murder charge since Sept. 7, five days after 69-year-old Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was stabbed outside his home and found dead the next day.

According to authorities, Telles’ DNA was allegedly found on German’s body during an autopsy and evidence was found in his home connecting him to the killing.

Prosecutors have said German’s reporting on strife in the public administrator’s office likely contributed to Telles’ loss in the Democratic primary election in June.

District Court Judge David Jones heard arguments from the District Attorney’s office and an attorney for Telles on whether the county had grounds to request the dismissal of the 45-year-old Telles, whose term ends Dec. 31.

The county filed to remove Telles from office last month, saying he was unable to fulfill his job responsibilities and was neglectful in his duties.

Telles heads the county office that handles the assets of people who die without a will or family contacts.

Authorities said the county will now move forward in appointing someone to fulfill the end of Telles’ term, which expires Jan. 1 when the new public administrator elected in the Nov. 8 general election takes office.