Two juveniles arrested for stomping homeless man’s head in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said three arrests have been made Tuesday for beating a 53-year-old homeless man on the 1400 block of Ocean Street.

Police said on Sept 30, at around 8:26 p.m., they arrived and found a man with head injuries who was semi-conscious. The victim was taken to a Bay Area Trauma Center in critical condition.

Officers interviewed witnesses who said three juveniles attacked the man and stomped on his head. Video obtained by police showed the suspects chasing the man and striking him down before being stomped, said police.

The juveniles took off in a car. With Scotts Valley Police's help, they identified the suspects.

On Monday, two suspects, a 16-year-old Scotts Valley resident, and a 14-year-old Santa Cruz resident, were arrested by Scotts Valley Police.

Both were taken to Santa Cruz Juvenile Hall and charged with assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury.