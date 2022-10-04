High gas prices make driver jobs unsustainable on Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Whether you decide to go to Shell, Arco, or Chevron, you’ll see a common factor. Each gas station is seeing its prices continue to go up.

That’s hurting people like Harley Martin, who depend on gas for their job.

“I had to take a break,” Martin said. “I'm not doing it currently because it was putting, I think, more wear and tear on my car.”

Martin used to work for DoorDash, but now with the record price of gas, she’s had to look for other work.

“I wasn't making enough money for myself,” Martin said. “All of it was going toward my gas.”

No matter which station you choose, prices are pretty similar. On average, gas is well over six dollars per gallon.

People who work at gas stations, like AmPm Assistant Manager Pablo Oros, don’t like having to raise their prices.

“It is kind of hard to put them up all the time,” Oros said. “Especially for myself.”

One thing is for certain. People want to see the cost of gas go down sooner than later.

“I feel like we saw it lower a little bit, but it went back up,” Martin said. “Hopefully, it lowers because I'm tired of this.”

The State of California looks to handle the rising issue by sending out gas refund checks. How much you receive will depend on your income.