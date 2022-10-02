Start your week smart: Soccer stadium tragedy, Hurricane Ian, Brazil, Ukraine, Trump

By Andrew Torgan, CNN

More people are buying electric vehicles than ever before, with monthly sales nearly triple what they were four years ago. But finding a place to charge your EV when you’re away from home can be a problem depending on where you live. So, before you head out on any long road trips, take a look at these maps first.

The weekend that was

• At least 131 people are dead after violence erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match, according to East Java’s Governor, in what is one of the world’s deadliest stadium disasters of all time.

• At least 67 people were killed by Hurricane Ian in Florida as it swallowed homes in its furious rushing waters, obliterated roadways and ripped down power lines. Four people were also killed in storm-related incidents in North Carolina, officials say.

• Polls opened in Brazil earlier today in a presidential election marred by an unprecedented climate of tension and violence. Two household names — former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and current leader Jair Bolsonaro — are battling to become the country’s next president.

• Russian forces retreated from Lyman, a strategic city for its operations in eastern Ukraine, the Russian defense ministry said Saturday — just one day after Moscow’s annexation of the region.

• The National Archives has told the House Oversight Committee that certain presidential records from the Trump administration remain outstanding, citing information that some White House staff used non-official electronic systems to conduct official business.

The week ahead

Monday

It’s the first Monday in October, and that means the Supreme Court will begin its 2022-23 term following the formal investiture ceremony late last week for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the bench. Jackson has been on the job since June and has already cast votes on emergency applications, but she has yet to sit for oral arguments.

Tuesday

Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, begins at sundown. Yom Kippur is considered the most important and sacred of Jewish religious holidays and is a day of fasting, repentance and worship.

October 4 is also National Taco Day, which — as luck would have it — falls on a Tuesday this year. And yes, Choco Tacos are acceptable if you happen to find one in the back of your freezer…

Wednesday

October 5 is World Teachers’ Day. It’s a day to celebrate how teachers are transforming education, but also to reflect on the support they need to fully deploy their talents, and rethink the way ahead for the profession globally.

Friday

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize for 2022 will be announced in Oslo, Norway. Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov won the prize in 2021 for their longstanding efforts to safeguard freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia.

Photos of the week

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

“Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire” premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. CNN’s Brian Lowry says the new series is a significant improvement upon the 1994 film — it ambitiously updates the story, introduces a racial component and serves up plenty of sex and gore.

CBS is resurrecting a hit TV series from the ’70s and ’80s as a reality dating show. “The Real Love Boat” is something of a reboot (re-boat?) of ABC’s “The Love Boat” that will chronicle the adventures of real-life singles brought together for a Mediterranean voyage — complete with its own captain, bartender and cruise director. The show sets sail Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy” arrives Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Star Ellen Pompeo is expected to be scaling back her role and will appear in only eight episodes while continuing as an executive producer on the long-running medical drama.

In theaters

Set in the 1930s, “Amsterdam” stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington as three friends who witness a murder, are framed for it, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. Other notable names in the cast include Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro. “Amsterdam” opens on Friday.

What’s happening in sports

Football

If you are reading this edition of 5 Things early enough this Sunday, you’ll have time to watch the Minnesota Vikings play the New Orleans Saints in London (yes, you read that right…) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET on the NFL Network and NFL+. It’s the first of two NFL matchups being played in London. The New York Giants will square off against the Green Bay Packers next Sunday.

Baseball

The 2022 MLB playoffs begin on Friday. Several teams have already punched their tickets to the postseason, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves — the reigning World Series champions.

Quiz time!

Play me off

‘Centerfield’

