Ronaldo spared as Man United humiliated by rampant City
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Sports Writer
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — So complete was the humiliation of Erik ten Hag’s first Manchester derby that he chose to protect Cristiano Ronaldo from enduring the shame of being associated with such a performance. A 6-3 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday flattered United, with substitute Anthony Martial firing twice late on to add a modicum of respectability to the score. But it could not disguise the total dominance of Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions or Erling Haaland’s status as arguably the most fearsome forward in world football. Leeds and Aston Villa drew 0-0.