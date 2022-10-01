S. Korean activists clash with police over anti-Kim balloons

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean activists say they clashed with police while launching balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda materials across the North Korean border. Seoul had previously pleaded with activists to stop such activities after the North threatened to respond with “deadly” retaliation. Park Sang-hak, a North Korean defector-turned-activist, said he his group launched about eight balloons Saturday night from an area in the South Korean border town of Paju. Police officers arrived at the scene and prevented them from sending their 12 remaining balloons. Park said police confiscated some of their materials and detained him and three other members of his group over mild scuffles with officers before releasing them after questioning.

