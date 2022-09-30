Latvian leader’s party expected to fare well in election

HELSINKI (AP) — Polling stations are open in Latvia in a general election that has been influenced by neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Several polls showed the center-right New Unity party of Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins emerging as the top vote-getter with up to 20% support. Karins currently leads a four-party minority coalition. A total of 19 parties have over 1,800 candidates running in the election, but only around eight parties are expected to break through the 5% threshold required to secure a place in the 100-seat Saeima legislature. Support for parties catering to the ethnic-Russian minority that makes up over 25% of Latvia’s 1.9 million population is expected to be mixed.

