Shooting outside Oakland school injures two students and four school employees

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV)-Oakland Police have new information on a shooting outside an east Oakland school on the 8200 block of Fontaine Street Wednesday.

Two of the six victims are still in critical condition, one is stable, and three victims have been released from the hospital, according to police.

Two of the victims were students, one was a counselor, one was a security guard, and two others were workers at the school.

Oakland police officers were still looking for at least one shooter, though others may be involved, according to Oakland Assistant Police Chief Darren Allison.

"We have our Ceasefire teams as well as our Violent Crimes Operation teams actively following up on leads so we can bring to justice those responsible for their heinous act," Allison said on Wednesday following the 12:45 p.m. shooting.

Witnesses on the scene said they saw multiple gunmen and described them as kids. A parent told KTVU that she witnessed five potential shooters.

We are learning more about a shooting that took place at an Oakland school.

Police believe the shooting was targeted at the school, and their target was potentially a student.

The three victims taken to Highland Hospital are 18, 19, and 58 years old. Two of the three victims are in critical condition, according to KPIX.

UPDATE AT 3:27 PM - Oakland Mayor Libbey Schaff issued a statement on Twitter about the shooting today at Sojourner Truth Independent Study.

According to the Mayor, the six victims injured were all adults. She also said that the school is cleared, and children are being reunited with families.

"Today's gun violence at Sojourner Truth school shocks the soul," Schaff said in a statement. "Our schools are sanctuaries for our children."

According to KPIX, witnesses told investigators a car with three gunmen pulled up to the school, got out, opened fire, & left.

There are a total of six victims that are injured. KPIX said that students are being taken to a reunification area near Mountain Blvd & Fontaine Street.

Oakland Police said a school shooting occurred at Sojourner Truth Independent Study in Oakland around 12:45 this afternoon.

There are between three to five victims, three were taken to Highland Hospital and two to Eden Medical Center, according to KPIX.

Students are being evacuated from the school after a lockdown.

Police say potentially three shooters were involved. The shooters are not believed to still be at the school, according to KPIX.

Sojourner Truth Independent Study teaches kids from kindergarten to 12th grade.

This is a developing story.