Skip to Content
News
By
today at 5:10 PM
Published 5:07 PM

King City school threat made by Salinas student

KION Melody Waintal

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- King City Police said after an investigation into threats made to an unspecified school, they had nothing to do with any school in King City.

On Tuesday, King City Police went to Chalone Peaks Middle School for reports of social media threats made against an unnamed school. Police said that after an investigation, a student attending a Salinas middle school was determined to have made the threats two days before.

Salinas Police is now investigating this case. KION called Salinas Police about the investigation, and they have not returned our calls as of yet.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content