King City school threat made by Salinas student

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- King City Police said after an investigation into threats made to an unspecified school, they had nothing to do with any school in King City.

On Tuesday, King City Police went to Chalone Peaks Middle School for reports of social media threats made against an unnamed school. Police said that after an investigation, a student attending a Salinas middle school was determined to have made the threats two days before.

Salinas Police is now investigating this case. KION called Salinas Police about the investigation, and they have not returned our calls as of yet.