Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office deactivate bomb after traffic stop

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County said their team defused an active bomb on Sept. 14.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Team stopped a Blue Saab and spoke to the driver Lonnie Geist. Geist was on court and search terms, and deputies searched his vehicle.

They found an "improvised explosive device, " prompting a bomb team response. The team was able to deactivate the bomb after multiple hours, said deputies.

The bomb was active, had 190 grams of explosive powder and metal projectiles inside, said deputies. The device had the potential to kill or seriously injure someone.

Geist was arrested and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail. According to deputies, a judge increased his bail to $250,000 due to safety concerns.