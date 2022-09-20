Salinas announces pre-approved Accessory Dwelling Units

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Salinas said people can now download pre-approved plans for those who want to build an independent living facility next to or attached to a single-family detached dwelling unit.

The city hopes to save owners between $5,000 to $10,000 in designing an additional living unit. These plans are not for garage conversions.

You can find and apply for an Accessory Dwelling Unit here.

You can also contact the City of Salinas for more information at 831-758-7208 or email aduinquiry@ci.salinas.ca.us.

The City of Salinas is hosting an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) workshop series!

Workshop Schedule:

October 6th, 2021 - 6:00 PM Firehouse Recreation Center 1330 E Alisal St, Salinas, CA 93905 This workshop is open to everyone. Bilingual. Childcare will be provided.

October 13th, 2021 - 2:00 PM Salinas City Hall Rotunda 200 Lincoln Ave, Salinas, CA, 93901 This workshop is intended for architects, designers, contractors, and engineers.

October 21st, 2021 – 5:30 PM Online via Zoom Link: bit.ly/ADUSalinas