Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 11:46 PM
Published 11:24 PM

Detective hopes witness corroboration will help solve 1993 Seaside cold case

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) In the city of Seaside there's a string of homicides that are interwoven together, cold cases that stem from a violent chapter in the city's history.

Victims like Antwan Tinsley had some affiliation with the gangs at the time, something which was hard to escape in the 1990s in Seaside for some youth.

Still, the young man had just graduated from high school, had a baby girl, and had a chance to turn things around.

Tinsley was gunned down in December of 1993.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Veronica Macias

Veronica Macias is an evening anchor at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content