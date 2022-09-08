Detective hopes witness corroboration will help solve 1993 Seaside cold case

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) In the city of Seaside there's a string of homicides that are interwoven together, cold cases that stem from a violent chapter in the city's history.

Victims like Antwan Tinsley had some affiliation with the gangs at the time, something which was hard to escape in the 1990s in Seaside for some youth.

Still, the young man had just graduated from high school, had a baby girl, and had a chance to turn things around.

Tinsley was gunned down in December of 1993.