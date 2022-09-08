Skip to Content
News
By
today at 7:42 PM
Published 7:35 PM

Central Coast reaction to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Queen's passing is being felt on the Central Coast.

The owner of Monarch Pub and Restaurant, Kathryn Murphy, here in Pacific Grove, was saddened to hear of the Queen's death.

“I think it was expected but still a huge loss,” Murphy said. “Huge loss for England.”

Monterey Bay F.C. Head Coach Frank Yallop also provided a statement to KION.

He said, “Queen Elizabeth The Second was truly an inspirational leader. Every time we needed a strong leader, she was there. She united the country at every turn. She was the only Queen I have known. I send my condolences to the Royal Family. Today is truly a sad day. “

Even with this tragic passing, Murphy says she's confident the throne will be in good hands.

“I think Charles is gonna be a real nice, fresh person to get the throne.”

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Karl Cooke

Karl Cooke is a Multimedia Journalist for KION News Channel 46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content