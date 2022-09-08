Central Coast reaction to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Queen's passing is being felt on the Central Coast.

The owner of Monarch Pub and Restaurant, Kathryn Murphy, here in Pacific Grove, was saddened to hear of the Queen's death.

“I think it was expected but still a huge loss,” Murphy said. “Huge loss for England.”

Monterey Bay F.C. Head Coach Frank Yallop also provided a statement to KION.

He said, “Queen Elizabeth The Second was truly an inspirational leader. Every time we needed a strong leader, she was there. She united the country at every turn. She was the only Queen I have known. I send my condolences to the Royal Family. Today is truly a sad day. “

Even with this tragic passing, Murphy says she's confident the throne will be in good hands.

“I think Charles is gonna be a real nice, fresh person to get the throne.”