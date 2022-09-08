89th Festa Italia returns to Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- 89 years of celebrating Moterey's Italian heritage and culture is set to commence Sept 9.

The Festa Italia will be held from Friday, Sept. 9 through Sept. 11 at the Custom House Plaza - Monterey State Historic Park in Downtown Monterey.

Authentic food, music and vendors will be on sight for all three days. It is completely free to enter.

On Friday, the Festa will be open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, the festivities will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., respectively.

Euro bungee, raffles, and a Bocce tournament will all be present.

The first Festa Italia in Monterey was celebrated in 1933 when a statue of Santa Rosalia, the patron saint of Sicilian fishermen, was donated to the San Carlos Cathedral. Sicilian fishermen would pray to their patron saint for a safe journey and bountiful harvest. It is important that we remember our cultural heritage and pass it on to future generations. Festa Italia celebrates these traditions and keeps our stories, old and new, alive to ensure that our heritage is never lost. Everyone is welcome to join in at this fun, festive event! Festa Organizers

