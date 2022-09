SALINAS, Calif (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said they are looking for a missing 79-year-old man last seen in Salinas.

Lorenzo Silva is described as 5'5, 150 pounds, with brown hair and bald down the middle, with brown eyes. He is believed to be on foot wearing a tan long-sleeved shirt, black pants and blue shoes.

Silva was last seen Tuesday around 11:07 a.m. in Salinas.