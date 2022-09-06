Skip to Content
News
By
today at 5:58 PM
Published 4:11 PM

California ISO declares Energy Emergency Level 3, rotating outages likely

Pixabay

Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E has announced that the grid operator could ask them to initiate rotating outages throughout the state. They have notified 525,000 of their customers they may experience power outages.

This means groups of customers will experience outages on a rating basis for a set amount of time. This is to prevent a large area from being blacked out for longer, according to PG&E.

Click here to see if your address is in the outage rotation schedule.

California ISO has declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3, saying rotating power outages are very possible.

EEA Level 3

An EEA Level 3 is declared if operating reserves cannot be maintained above 1,375 MW. If conditions do not improve, continue to deteriorate, or operating reserves drop below 1,000 MW and are not expected to recover within 30 minutes, ERCOT will order transmission companies to reduce demand on the system.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content