California ISO declares Energy Emergency Level 3, rotating outages likely

Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E has announced that the grid operator could ask them to initiate rotating outages throughout the state. They have notified 525,000 of their customers they may experience power outages.

This means groups of customers will experience outages on a rating basis for a set amount of time. This is to prevent a large area from being blacked out for longer, according to PG&E.

Click here to see if your address is in the outage rotation schedule.

PG&E has given advanced notification to ~525k customers to prepare for potential rotating outages in case they need to take place.



visit https://t.co/2BQaYLrwvD to check if your outage block may be affected.



Chinese https://t.co/b7N4BHlHq5

Spanish https://t.co/WMkBx4xFHW pic.twitter.com/srxzYhuPLd — Pacific Gas & Electric (@PGE4Me) September 6, 2022

California ISO has declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3, saying rotating power outages are very possible.

EEA Level 3

An EEA Level 3 is declared if operating reserves cannot be maintained above 1,375 MW. If conditions do not improve, continue to deteriorate, or operating reserves drop below 1,000 MW and are not expected to recover within 30 minutes, ERCOT will order transmission companies to reduce demand on the system.