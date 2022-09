SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) — A truck carrying tomatoes spilled onto Interstate 5 near Elk Grove Boulevard Friday morning after a crash.

Traffic in the area slowed down but was still flowing, according to our FOX affiliate.

This is the second time tomatoes have spilled in a section of Sacramento interstate. The first was reported on Monday on Interstate 80.

