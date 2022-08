VACAVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday morning, a tomato spill on east and westbound Interstate 80 left drivers in quite the jam.

The accident happened at around 5 a.m. near the Davis Street offramp exit. Officers say a total of four cars were involved. One person suffered major injuries, while two other people had minor injuries.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area if at all possible due to significant delays.