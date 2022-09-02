Skip to Content
Mill Fire burning through Weed forces evacuation orders for hundreds of homes

WEED, Calif. (KION-TV)- A fast-moving wildfire is currently 500 acres near the town of Weed in Siskiyou County afternoon has triggered evacuation orders, according to CAL FIRE

The Mill Fire was reported before 1 p.m on Friday. Zonehaven shows a large area of Siskiyou County east of I-5 is under evacuation orders.

The fire is burning off Woodridge Court and Woodridge Way, according to CAL FIRE.

This is a developing story.

