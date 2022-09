HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Fire crews and the California Highway Patrol have arrived at Highway 25 at Cienega Road for reports of a vegetation fire.

CAL FIRE said that the fire began before 5:30 p.m.; the cause was a vehicle rolling over and causing the small two-and-a-half-acre fire.

It is currently burning at a moderate rate of spread, said CAL FIRE. There are some road closures.

No word on injuries.

This is a developing story.