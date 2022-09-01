NTSB: Some safety measures still not being met three years after deadly Conception dive boat fire

WASHINGTON D.C. (KION-TV) -- Three years after a deadly dive boat fire south of Santa Barbara claimed the lives of 34 people, the National Transportation Safety Board said some of their recommendations made in the aftermath of the fire have not been met by multiple groups.

In a statement released Thursday, the NTSB said only the Passenger Vessel Association has worked to satisfy NTSB recommendations.

It's one of three associations with members operating small passenger vessels with overnight accomodations.

The NTSB said the Sportfishing Association of California and the National Association Charterboat Operators have not responded to NTSB recommendations.

September 2nd marks three years since the deadly boat fire saw 34 people killed, including some who were teenagers.

The people killed also included some Santa Cruz County Residents:

60-year-old Carol Diana Adamic of Santa Cruz

41-year-old Vaidehi Campbell of Felton

16-year-old Berenice Felipe of Santa Cruz

41-year-old Kristina “Kristy” Finstad of Santa Cruz

55-year-old Steven Salika of Santa Cruz

17-year-old Tia Salika-Adamic of Santa Cruz, CA

The cause of the actual fire is unknown, however the NTSB said the tragedy could have been prevented if Truth Aquatics Inc., who operated the Conception dive boat that caught fire, didn't fail to "provide effective oversight of its vessel and crewmember operations, including requirements to ensure that a roving patrol was maintained."

NTSB officials said this allowed the fire to grow, undetected, near the main deck. NTSB said the fire also went undetected because there wasn't a U.S. Coast Guard regulatory requirement for smoke detection, plus emergency escape arrangements from the vessel's bunkroom were "inadequate."

The U.S. Coast Guard was sued by family members of the victims in 2021 for allegedly providing similar boats prone to devastating fires certification to keep operating.

As for the recommendations, Congress passed the Elijah E. Cummings Coast Guard Authorization Act in 2020 that requires the U.S. Coast Guard to carry out all of the NTSB recommendations issued as a result of the Conception investigation.

“We appreciate Congress addressing these safety issues in legislation, and for the cooperation and partnership of the Coast Guard,” said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy. “But this shouldn’t have taken an act of Congress to improve safety. Passenger vessel owners and operators should act now to ensure no one else loses a loved one in another tragedy on our waterways.”

These are the recommendations the NTSB is encourages at this time for operators of vessels with overnight accommodations: