NTSB: Some safety measures still not being met three years after deadly Conception dive boat fire
WASHINGTON D.C. (KION-TV) -- Three years after a deadly dive boat fire south of Santa Barbara claimed the lives of 34 people, the National Transportation Safety Board said some of their recommendations made in the aftermath of the fire have not been met by multiple groups.
In a statement released Thursday, the NTSB said only the Passenger Vessel Association has worked to satisfy NTSB recommendations.
It's one of three associations with members operating small passenger vessels with overnight accomodations.
The NTSB said the Sportfishing Association of California and the National Association Charterboat Operators have not responded to NTSB recommendations.
September 2nd marks three years since the deadly boat fire saw 34 people killed, including some who were teenagers.
The people killed also included some Santa Cruz County Residents:
- 60-year-old Carol Diana Adamic of Santa Cruz
- 41-year-old Vaidehi Campbell of Felton
- 16-year-old Berenice Felipe of Santa Cruz
- 41-year-old Kristina “Kristy” Finstad of Santa Cruz
- 55-year-old Steven Salika of Santa Cruz
- 17-year-old Tia Salika-Adamic of Santa Cruz, CA
The cause of the actual fire is unknown, however the NTSB said the tragedy could have been prevented if Truth Aquatics Inc., who operated the Conception dive boat that caught fire, didn't fail to "provide effective oversight of its vessel and crewmember operations, including requirements to ensure that a roving patrol was maintained."
NTSB officials said this allowed the fire to grow, undetected, near the main deck. NTSB said the fire also went undetected because there wasn't a U.S. Coast Guard regulatory requirement for smoke detection, plus emergency escape arrangements from the vessel's bunkroom were "inadequate."
The U.S. Coast Guard was sued by family members of the victims in 2021 for allegedly providing similar boats prone to devastating fires certification to keep operating.
As for the recommendations, Congress passed the Elijah E. Cummings Coast Guard Authorization Act in 2020 that requires the U.S. Coast Guard to carry out all of the NTSB recommendations issued as a result of the Conception investigation.
“We appreciate Congress addressing these safety issues in legislation, and for the cooperation and partnership of the Coast Guard,” said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy. “But this shouldn’t have taken an act of Congress to improve safety. Passenger vessel owners and operators should act now to ensure no one else loses a loved one in another tragedy on our waterways.”
These are the recommendations the NTSB is encourages at this time for operators of vessels with overnight accommodations:
- Install smoke detectors in all accommodation spaces and ensure they are interconnected so when one detector goes off, they all do. While the Conception berthing space did have smoke detectors, they were the only ones on the vessel and would only alarm locally in the berthing space and not throughout the entire vessel.
- Ensure that the primary and secondary emergency escape paths do not lead to the same space, which can be blocked by a single hazard. The Conception had two means of escape from the lower deck bunk room, but both led into the salon on the deck above, which was filled with heavy smoke and fire. Tragically, the salon compartment was the only escape path to the outside weather deck. Because there was fire in the salon, the passengers and a crew member were trapped below.
- Vessel owners and operators should review the requirements of the Certificate of Inspection (COI) and ensure they adhere to the conditions of operation such as designating and maintaining roving patrols at all times when bunks or berthing spaces are occupied. Our investigation found that the Conception fire was uncontrollable by the time it was discovered because no crew members were assigned roving patrol duties on board the Conception, even though it was a condition of operation on their COI.
- Keep escape routes unobstructed at all times.
- Implement a safety management system. Had an SMS been implemented, Truth Aquatics could have identified unsafe practices and fire risks on the Conception and taken corrective action before the tragedy occurred.