Skip to Content
News
By
today at 4:17 PM
Published 4:13 PM

Gov. Newsom declares State of Emergency to increase energy production, reduce grid strain

By: Governor's Office

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a State of Emergency to temporarily increase energy production and reduce demand as California will experience extreme heat over the coming days.

Read more: California ISO issues Flex Alert

This will temporarily allow power plants to generate more electricity, allows the use of backup generators to reduce the amount of energy they need to draw from the grid, and allow for ships in California ports to reduce their consumption of electricity from the grid, said Newsom.

The State of Emergency will last from August 31 all the way through Sept. 6.

In Northern California, temperatures are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above average. In Southern California, temperatures are expected to be 10-18 degrees above average. 

To read the full release, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content