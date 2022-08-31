Gov. Newsom declares State of Emergency to increase energy production, reduce grid strain

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a State of Emergency to temporarily increase energy production and reduce demand as California will experience extreme heat over the coming days.

This will temporarily allow power plants to generate more electricity, allows the use of backup generators to reduce the amount of energy they need to draw from the grid, and allow for ships in California ports to reduce their consumption of electricity from the grid, said Newsom.

The State of Emergency will last from August 31 all the way through Sept. 6.

In Northern California, temperatures are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above average. In Southern California, temperatures are expected to be 10-18 degrees above average.

