California ISO issues Flex Alert

FOLSOM, Calif. (KION-TV): The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a

statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This is due to the high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening

available power supplies. According to the California ISO, the grid will be expecting high electricity demand from air condition use and wants voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand.

Additional Flex Alerts are possible throughout the Labor Day weekend as record high temperatures are being forecasted for much of the west coast.

Temperatures are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees warmer in Northern California through Tuesday Sep. 6. In Southern California, temperatures will be 10 to 18 degrees warmer than normal.

Death Valley is expected to peak at 126 degrees Fahrenheit which will be the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth in September.

Consumers are urged to conserve power by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.

For information on Flex Alerts, and to find more electricity conservation tips, visit

FlexAlert.org.