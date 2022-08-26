1979 Cold Case: Newlywed soldiers’ wives murdered in Marina 15 days apart

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- In 1979, two newlyweds who had just moved to the U.S. with their military husbands stationed at Fort Ord were murdered 15 days apart.

Uicha Malgieri and Helga DeShon lived across the way from one another.

Uicha, from Korea, lived with her husband at 205 Cosky Drive. Helga, from Germany, lived at 204 Cosky Drive.

Both were strangled and sexually assaulted three weeks apart, just as their husbands had left for the base in the morning.

Paul DeShon came home for lunch to find his new bride had been murdered.

Both husbands were cleared of any wrongdoing, and detectives went door-to-door investigating if any witnesses had seen anything.

Marina Police are still searching for answers. If you know anything, please contact them.

Have a cold case you want help solved? Reach out to us!