Dublin prison correctional officer accused of sexual misconduct of inmates commits suicide

VALLEJO, Calif. (KION-TV) - A correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Institute at Dublin who was under investigation for sexual misconduct of female inmates has died by suicide, the Solano County Coroner's Office said.

The Sunday death of Nicholas Theodore Ramos, 37, of Vallejo, is still under investigation, but preliminary results indicate that he took his own life, said a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

Ramos was voted "Officer of the Year" in 2021, sources told KTVU. However, he and a colleague were placed on leave in March.

The Bureau of Prisons would not confirm to KTVU why either man was on leave.

Three women have come forward to KTVU saying he allegedly harassed them; one of them filed a formal claim against the Bureau of Prisons, alleging that he watched her shower.