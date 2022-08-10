Second shark attack at Lovers Point leaves bite marks on paddle board, beach closed

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif.(KION-TV)- A surfer at Lovers Point said their board was bitten by a shark Wednesday. This is the second shark attack at the beach this summer.

Read more: Pacific Grove great white shark bite survivor discharged from hospital

At around 11:30 a.m., the shark bit the board multiple times, according to witnesses. The incident was around 150 yards from Lovers Point Pier, according to the City of Pacific Grove

The male paddle boarder and his dog fell off his board but were not injured. The paddleboard will be tested to determine the shark species, according to the city.

After a shark sighting at Lover's Point about 11:30am today, 8/10/22, the City of Monterey is posting warning signs along all #Monterey beaches and entry areas. We will provide updates as we learn more about the incident. pic.twitter.com/1ATy6ND0MJ — City of Monterey (@CityofMonterey) August 10, 2022

The beach will be closed out of precaution until Saturday, August 13, according to Pacific Grove.

"The City of Pacific Grove is following the California State Parks protocol to close Lovers Point Beach and coastal access starting at the Sea Palm turnout," said the city in a press release. "Federal, state, local public agencies, and volunteers are clearing beaches and assisting visitors out of the local waters. The area will continue to be monitored during the closure."

This is a developing story.