Santa Cruz police investigating deadly crash on River Street that injured 4-year-old girl

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Early Thursday morning Santa Cruz Police responded to a crash that caused the ramp leading to Highway 1 to close. The incident happened at the Highway 1 and River Street intersection at 12:45 a.m, said police.

A 24-year-old woman and 4-year-old girl were the victims hit in the crash, said police. The child is in stable condition, but the woman died of her injuries at the hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and was fully cooperative with investigators, said police.

The woman who died was from Santa Cruz County, said police. Further identification will have to wait until notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police say the driver does not appear to have been impaired or negligent. Nobody has been arrested either, according to police

The intersection at Highway 1 and River Street is now open to traffic.