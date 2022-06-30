Thailand says Myanmar apologized for airspace violation

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand says neighboring Myanmar has apologized after one of its fighter jets crossed into its airspace on a bombing run along the border, forcing Thai authorities to evacuate hundreds of schoolchildren and scramble interceptors to the area. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Thailand does not want to escalate the incident, which took place on Thursday over Phop Phra district in Thailand’s Tak province. Authorities evacuated villages and schools in the area and more than 200 elementary and middle school students had to shelter in fortified buildings. Fighting between Myanmar government forces and ethnic guerrillas, many of whom live in border areas, has continued for decades but has intensified since the military seized power in February last year.