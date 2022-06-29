Off-duty security guard shot after attempted carjacking in Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police Chief Damon Wasson told KION they are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning near La Colina and Alhambra.

One person was shot at least once in the lower torso and was taken to Natividad Hospital. The victim was responsive and talking after the shooting, said Wasson.

Wasson said this appears to be an attempted carjacking/robbery.

The suspects were on foot, and Wasson said they are looking for two suspects. He could not provide a description of the suspects at this time.

Officers are trying to follow leads and speak to witnesses.