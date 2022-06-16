Warriors crowned 2022 NBA Champions, Curry wins first Finals MVP

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Golden State Warriors have won the 2022 NBA Championship in Game 6 of the Finals over the Boston Celtics by a final score of 103-90 .

Stephen Curry's 34 points in Game 6 cement his first NBA Finals MVP.

The Warriors went through the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks to make their 6th trip to the Finals in seven years.

The young Boston Celtics couldn't beat the championship pedigree built over a decade of teamwork from Draymond Green, Klay Thomspon and Steph Curry. New additions like Jordan Poole, All-Star Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton III were vital contributors to this championship run.