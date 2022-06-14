Cal Fire stops forward progress on 40-acre vegetation fire on Betabel Road

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 14, 2022, at 2:41 p.m.- Cal Fire says forward progress has been stopped on a 40-acre fire that was burning near Betabal Road off Highway 101.

Cal Fire said the fire did jump the road but they did a good job keeping the fire from powerlines.

Cal Fire dropping dirty pond water.

ORIGINAL STORY

Cal Fire said they are trying to fight a 40-acre fire in the area of Highway 101 Betabel Road in San Benito County.

The vegetation fire is spreading south and is being called the Betabel Incident.

The #US101 on/off ramps at Betabel Road and ‘Y’ Road in #SanBenitoCounty are closed due to a nearby brush fire. US 101 remains open in both directions. Drive carefully and be aware of Caltrans workers and emergency responders.

This is a developing story.