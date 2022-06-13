Source: F1 boss in South Africa for talks about race in 2023

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali has arrived in South Africa for talks about holding a race in the country as early as next year. A person with knowledge of the situation says Domenicali is expected to meet with representatives of the Kyalami circuit near Johannesburg with the aim of reaching a deal for a South African race in 2023. The person says no final agreement has yet been reached. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of Domenicali’s trip have not been publicly announced. South Africa last hosted an F1 race in 1993.