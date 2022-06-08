AP Interview: Allyson Felix ‘humbled’ by rivals’ praise

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Allyson Felix is preparing to race the final Diamond League meet of her career in Rome. Then she’ll switch her focus to the U.S. trials later this month and aim to qualify for the world championships. The worlds are being held at Hayward Field in Oregon next month to mark the first time that track and field’s biggest event will be held in the United States. Felix tells The Associated Press that she would be happy just to race a mixed relay at worlds but that she doesn’t “necessarily even need one race.”