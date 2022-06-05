Meet the candidates: San Benito County District 3 race

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Eddie Alfaro, Mindy Sotelo, and Rolan Resendiz are all hoping to fill that one seat that will represent District 3 of San Benito County.

All the candidates come from different backgrounds, and each believe that they can make the decisions that would help San Benito County be a more prosperous and happy place to live.

“We need everyday, hardworking people like myself that are going to stand up against them, making decisions that are going to be in the best interests of our citizens here," said Resendiz.

Alfaro believes that his time working in county jobs have given him a unique look into what people in the county need from a leader.

“I've worked in county jobs all my life, and I've been a public servant all my life. I understand the hardships that everybody is going through," said Alfaro.

Sotelo has worked or lived in all of the San Benito districts, her family has lived in the area for five generations.

“I'm the best fit for this position because I have a deep understanding of our county and not just of my district, but of the county as a whole," said Sotelo.

Alfaro worked as a Police Explorer with the Hollister Police Department, then became a park ranger for Pinnacles National Park.

Today he works as a Juvenile Institutions Officer for Monterey County.

“I think because of my experience with the unions working with the the bigger counties, Monterey County, for example. I think I have good experience and I can manage that type of work," said Alfaro.

Sotelo has leadership experience from being the Executive Director of the San Benito Farm Bureau.

“I grew up in San Juan Bautista, working for the Farm Bureau for the past 15 years," said Sotelo. “I work frequently with the Board of Supervisors and with county staff on many different issues.”

Resendiz isn't new to politics, he's been on the Hollister City Council since 2018.

“I'm a teacher, I'm a parent and I'm a city council person. So wearing those different hats in the community, I've seen firsthand what the impacts of overdevelopment have done to our community.”

Sotelo said that she's ready to make the tough decisions to make sure the county progresses in a healthy way.

"It's about doing what is best for our county and our community always, and there will be times that there are probably hurt feelings and there will be times that I have to make really, really tough decisions," said Sotelo. "But if elected, that will be a responsibility of mine to do what is right and to do what is best for our community.”

Resendiz believes that his track record of being an honest and transparent advocate for the City of Hollister gives him the experience needed to lead.

“I don't take money from special interests. I don't meet with developers behind closed doors. I run a grassroots campaign and I get all my money from family, friends, neighbors," said Resendiz. "I think that's important to help keep us not only honest, but on the right path to represent the community's interests and needs.”

Make sure to cast your vote on June 7th.