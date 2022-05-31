Monterey County Regional Fire contain fully involved structure fire on Castroville Road

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE MAY 31, 2022, at 4:46 p.m.-- Monterey County Regional Fire District said they contained a structure fire at the E&N Truck Service at around 4:05 p.m.

Everybody was evacuated from the building and there are no injuries. Major damage was reported at the building and it is now unusable and vehicles inside were also damaged, Monterey County Regional Fire District Divison Chief Eric Ulwelling.

Highway 183 is estimated to open at 6 p.m. and is closed between McFadden and Davis.

Approx 30 fire personnel are on the scene as well as CHP and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

ORIGINAL STORY

The E&N Truck Service on 172 Castroville Road is fully engulfed in a fire, according to Salinas Fire.

Reports of smoke came around 3:22 p.m., and the Monterey County Regional Fire District is the lead in this fire. Salinas has sent four engines, and multiple more agencies are also assisting.

Castroville Road is shut down both ways.

This is a developing story.