today at 6:23 PM
Published 6:19 PM

Central Coast Veterans Club hosts annual Memorial Day ceremony

The
Calista Silva KION
The "Epic Flag."

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Central Coast Veterans Club hosted a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday morning at the  Central Coast Veterans Cemetery.

The ceremony honored those who paid the ultimate price while defending our country.

The ceremony included the posting of the Colors by Everett Alvarez High School NJROTC cadets and the raising the Epic Ride Flag.

The Epic Ride Flag is flown only on Memorial Day. According to ceremony organizers, it was escorted 10,000 miles cross-country in  by American Legion Riders and was flown over the Tomb of the Unknown.

“It means a lot to everyone because so many of us have personal stories of loss, and we have this day to commemorate those who passed that served our country," Founding Member of the Central Coast Veterans Cemetery Foundation Janet Parks said. "It was a long struggle. Twenty-five years to get the cemetery. Yknow there’s been obstacles along the way, and I think a lot of people in the powers that be thought, well, if we make it difficult, they’ll pack their bags and leave. But they didn’t know who they were dealing with."

Also in the ceremony was a proclamation by Governor Newsom and guest speakers including Seaside Mayor Ian Oglesby, Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo, and representatives of Senator Anna Caballero and Assemblymembers Robert Rivas and Mark Stone.

