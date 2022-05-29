Police: Card fraud devices found at Seaside bank

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Seaside Police said they found an ATM skimming device and two "pinhole cameras" at the Bank of America at 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

The "pinhole cameras" were found at the drive-up ATM at the bank located on 1451 Fremont Boulevard, said Police. Video surveillance shows that the credit card number stealing devices were placed around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said the pinhole cameras differ from skimming devices because they glue to the bottom of the frame instead of fitting over the top. "They also have more batteries instead to allow longer recording."

Due to the holiday weekend, the perpetrators could have installed them in hopes it would take staff longer to find, Police believe.

Police advise you to check your banks for similar devices.