Monterey Sheriffs investigating arson of a Salinas home

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- At around noon Friday, Salinas Firefighters and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office responded to the 16900 block of EL Rancho for reports of a fire.

When our KION reporter arrived, 10 minutes later, the fire had been out, and damage was kept to the fence and outside of the home. A sheriff's deputy said an unknown person approached the house, poured gasoline on the side and somehow lit the gas on fire.

The Monterey County Sheriff's department said they were investigating this fire as an arson case and that they don't know if it was targeted or not. A gas canister still on the lawn of the home was used to pour the gas onto the property.

According to the Salinas Fire Department, nobody was hurt in the fire and the house is habitable.