High-end bicycle thief arrested in Felton on stolen bike

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)-- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted for siphoning gas in Felton and stealing high-end bicycles in Scotts Valley.

On Saturday night, a deputy saw suspect, Mark Cox, riding a specialized road bike in downtown Felton. Knowing he was wanted for the above crimes, they stopped and arrested him, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy checked the bike and saw that it was a $3,000 carbon frame bike stolen in Scotts Valley. Cox was arrested and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail on various charges, according to police.

The sheriff's office said Cox stole fuel from several vehicles from a business in Felton.