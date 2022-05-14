Paul scores 2, Lightning hold off Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7

TORONTO (AP) — Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7 to win their first-round playoff series. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto, which hasn’t reached the second round since 2004 and is now 0-9 in elimination games over the last five postseasons. Jack Campbell had 23 saves.